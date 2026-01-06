Trump to submit updated ballroom plan for formal review amid scrutiny

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's administration is reportedly planning to present an updated plan for the construction of his massive White House ballroom.

According to The New York Times, a senior official said the administration will present updated plans to the National Capital Planning Commission on Thursday.

They expect to make their final proposal to the commission by the end of the month, which will then be presented to the public in February and March.

Trump first announced the project back in July, claiming it would cost $200 million, would not affect the White House, and would be entirely funded by contributions from wealthy donors.

But just a few months later, construction began with the demolition of the East Wing, and Trump later revealed that the estimate had ballooned to $400 million – doubling the initial price tag.

The administration has faced significant criticism, with many pointing to their refusal to submit the project for a formal review process.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation has filed a lawsuit to block the construction, and last month, Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut sent letters pressing those involved for more details on the project.

