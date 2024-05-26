Trump vows to free Silk Road drug kingpin while begging for Libertarian nomination

Washington DC - Donald Trump appealed for support from the fringe Libertarian Party on Saturday, telling a rowdy crowd that if elected he would free from prison an American man who ran a website that sold millions of dollars in drugs.

The announcement came at a contentious speech – where the crowd often jeered and booed the ex-president – at the Libertarian National Convention in Washington, as he seeks support in the November election against incumbent Joe Biden.



"If you vote for me, on day one, I will commute the sentence of Ross Ulbricht," Trump said, in a line that brought the rowdy crowd over to his side as cheers erupted from the audience.

He also vowed to put a libertarian in his cabinet.

In 2015, Ross Ulbricht was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of masterminding the Silk Road "dark web" marketplace, which sold $200 million in drugs to customers across the world.

Ulbricht, who ran Silk Road under the alias "Dread Pirate Roberts" and was also accused of commissioning five murders at a cost of $650,000, was sentenced to two life sentences for narcotics distribution and criminal enterprise.

His case has become a famous cause in libertarian circles, who have decried the conviction as government overreach and against the principles of free markets.

Trump has previously vowed to impose the death penalty on drug traffickers.