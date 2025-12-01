Trump's doctor weighs in as MRI renews concerns over president's health

Washington DC - President Donald Trump has "excellent" cardiovascular health, his doctor said Monday, citing an MRI taken during an unannounced hospital visit that ignited fresh scrutiny over his medical condition.

The Republican billionaire, who turns 80 in June, has long faced criticism for limited transparency around his health. His sudden October 10 trip to Walter Reed medical center – outside the usual annual exam – spurred speculation about what prompted the check-up.

But in a memo released by the White House, physician Sean Barbabella said the advanced imaging was purely preventive, intended "to identify issues early, confirm overall health, and ensure he maintains long-term vitality."

"Overall, his cardiovascular system shows excellent health. His abdominal imaging is also perfectly normal. All major organs appear very healthy and well-perfused," Barbabella said.

MRI scans, or magnetic resonance imaging, are commonly used to detect serious conditions such as tumors, strokes, and multiple sclerosis, as well as more minor issues like muscle tears and inflammation.

Pressed by reporters in recent weeks, Trump – the oldest person ever sworn in as US president – had sidestepped questions about the purpose of the visit, directing inquiries to his medical team.

During his second term, he has often appeared with bruising on his right hand, occasionally covered with makeup. The White House has attributed the marks to the aspirin he takes as part of a "standard" cardiovascular health regimen.