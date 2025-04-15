Trump's efforts to revoke legal status for hundreds of thousands of people blocked by judge

Boston, Massachusetts - A federal judge on Monday blocked President Donald Trump 's administration from revoking the legal status of hundreds of thousands of immigrants from Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua, and Haiti.

President Donald Trump was blocked from revoking the legal immigration status of hundreds of thousands of people from Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua, and Haiti. © Roberto SCHMIDT / AFP

The ruling by District Judge Indira Talwani in Boston is the latest order against Trump's rapid push to carry out mass deportations, particularly targeting Latin Americans.

In March, the administration said it was moving to revoke the legal status of some 532,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans who came to the US under a parole program initially launched by former President Joe Biden in October 2022.

"The court grants emergency relief staying the Termination of Parole Processes for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans," Talwani wrote in her order.

The parole program allowed entry to the US for two years for up to 30,000 migrants per month from the four countries.

In her order, Talwani said the Trump administration had acted on a flawed interpretation of immigration law, with expedited removal applicable to non-citizens entering the US illegally, but not those authorized to be in the country, such as through the parole program.

Under Trump's revocation, the immigrants would have lost their legal protection effective April 24, just 30 days after the Department of Homeland Security published its order in the Federal Register.