Trump's incoming tariffs: Five products set to be hit with high prices

The US is set to raise tariffs on dozens of trading partners Friday if they fail to reach accords with President Donald Trump to avert the higher rates.

Washington DC - The US is set to raise tariffs on dozens of trading partners Friday if they fail to reach accords with President Donald Trump to avert the higher rates, and this risks raising prices for consumers.

Coffee

Shirts

Clothing could also become pricier, as Trump has threatened tariffs on apparel importers like China, Vietnam, and Bangladesh. © Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP Clothing like shirts and sweaters could also become pricier. China, Vietnam, and Bangladesh accounted for more than half of US apparel imports from January through May this year, said the American Apparel & Footwear Association. All three countries face different tariff levels under the Trump administration. Chinese goods, which account for nearly a third of apparel imports, were hit by a fresh 30% duty this year – piling atop existing ones. If an existing truce expiring August 12 is not extended, tariffs on products from China could surge even higher, causing companies to halt imports or be forced to pass on more costs. Vietnamese goods accounted for nearly 20% of clothing imports while those from Bangladesh made up about 11%, the association said. Trump has threatened to impose a 35% duty on Bangladesh goods.

Rice

The US is the biggest rice-importing country in the Western Hemisphere. © Unsplash/@misiks The US is the biggest rice-importing country in the Western Hemisphere, bringing in some 1.3 million tons, according to the USDA. More than 60% of the country's rice imports are aromatic varieties, mostly jasmine from Thailand and basmati from India and Pakistan. Thailand faces a prospective 36% tariff come Friday, India 26%, and Pakistan 29%. The US also takes in smaller quantities of medium and short-grained rice from Asia and some products from South America.

Cocoa

US imports of cocoa beans – mostly from places like the Ivory Coast and Ecuador – averaged over $1.1 billion annually from 2017 to 2021, according to the USDA. Among them, the Ivory Coast faces a 21% tariff. Cocoa butter shipments were valued at $576 million annually and mainly supplied by Indonesia and Malaysia, facing fresh duties of 19% and 25% respectively.

Electronics

Besides tariffs on imports from specific countries, Trump has also threatened a 50% duty on copper imports come August 1. Consulting firm BCG warned that this would add $8.6 billion to the cost of raw copper and refined copper imported into the country – and more if tariffs extended into derivative products.