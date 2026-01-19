Trump's special envoy to Greenland disinvited from annual dogsled race in public snub

Nuuk, Greenland - Greenland's dogsled federation said Monday that US President Donald Trump 's special envoy to the Arctic island had been disinvited to its annual race.

Greenland's dog sled federation announced that an invitation to US special envoy Jeff Landry to attend the annual race had been withdrawn. © IMAGO / UIG

Jeff Landry had been invited to attend the race by a private Greenlandic tour operator, an invite the KNQK federation has previously called "totally inappropriate".

"KNQK has been informed that the tourism company that invited Governor Jeff Landry from the United States has unilaterally withdrawn its invitation," it wrote on Facebook overnight Sunday to Monday.

"This is reassuring," it added.

A year ago, US Vice President JD Vance's wife Usha had planned to attend the dogsled race during a visit to Greenland.

Her plans were canceled amid strong opposition in Denmark, and replaced by a visit with Vance and a delegation to the US Pitiffuk military base in the northwest of the island.

Trump has sparked a major crisis by repeatedly threatening to unilaterally seize Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark.

He has responded to widespread opposition from both the local population and European countries by announcing punishing tariffs on major US allies.