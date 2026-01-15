Venezuela's Machado says she "presented" her Nobel prize to Trump

Washington DC - Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado said Thursday she "presented" her Nobel Peace Prize medal to President Donald Trump , who has openly coveted the award that the Nobel committee says cannot be transferred.

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado (r.) "presented" her Nobel Peace Prize medal to President Donald Trump during her visit to the White House. © Collage: REUTERS

"I presented the president of the United States the medal of the Nobel Peace Prize," Machado told reporters outside the US Capitol following her White House meeting with Trump.

Machado, whom Trump had earlier dismissed as unfit to lead Venezuela, did not clarify if Trump kept it.

She drew a comparison to the Marquis de Lafayette, the French officer who helped the US in the Revolutionary War against Britain, saying he handed a medal with the image of first US president George Washington to Simon Bolivar, the Venezuelan who led a wave of successful independence fights against Spain.

"Two hundred years in history, the people of Bolivar are giving back to the heir of Washington a medal -- in this case, the medal of the Nobel Peace Prize as a recognition for his unique commitment with our freedom," she said.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee earlier wrote in a statement on X that the prestigious prize "cannot be revoked, shared or transferred to others" and that the name of the winner "stands for all time" even if the medal physically changes hands.

Trump – who has relished military action and on Thursday was threatening greater force against protesters in the US state of Minnesota – has loudly said he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize and was dismissive of Machado when she won it.