Venezuela's Maduro lashes out at provocative US-Trinidad and Tobago military drills

Caracas, Venezuela - Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on Saturday slammed new joint military exercises by the US and its ally Trinidad and Tobago as "irresponsible," with President Donald Trump's administration increasing its aggressive stance in the Caribbean.

Caracas claims recent US military activity in the region is really a ploy to overthrow Maduro, a claim Trump and members of his administration have added fuel to.

This is the second joint training exercise carried out by the US and Trinidad and Tobago in less than a month.

In October, a US guided missile destroyer docked at Trinidad for four days for another round of practice drills – within firing range of Venezuela, whose government called it a "provocation."

"The government of Trinidad and Tobago has once again announced irresponsible exercises, lending its waters off the coast of Sucre state for military exercises that are intended to be threatening to a republic like Venezuela, which does not allow itself to be threatened by anyone," Maduro said during an event in Caracas on Saturday.

Maduro called on his supporters in the eastern states of the country to hold "a vigil and a permanent march in the streets" during the military maneuvers, scheduled for November 16-21.

On Tuesday, the largest aircraft carrier in the world also arrived in the region, prompting Caracas to announce a "massive" retaliatory deployment.

The US has deployed warships, fighter jets, and thousands of soldiers to Latin America in recent weeks and launched deadly strikes on boats in international waters, including off the coast of Venezuela, killing at least 80 people.