Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger has passed away

Connecticut - Henry Kissinger, the former Secretary of State whose unapologetic promotion of raw American power helped shape the post-World War II world, died Wednesday at the age of 100, his consulting firm said.

Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger died on Wednesday at the age of 100. © IMAGO / MediaPunch

"Dr. Henry Kissinger, a respected American scholar and statesman, died today at his home in Connecticut," Kissinger Associates announced in a statement late Wednesday.

It said that Kissinger's family would hold a private funeral, with a memorial service to take place later in New York.

It did not provide a cause of death. Kissinger had remained active even as a centenarian, traveling to China in July to meet President Xi Jinping.

China was one of Kissinger's most lasting legacies. Hoping to shake up the Cold War fight against the Soviet Union, Kissinger secretly reached out to China, culminating in a historic 1972 visit by President Richard Nixon and later the US establishment of relations with Beijing.

After the Watergate scandal brought down Nixon, Kissinger served under his successor, Gerald Ford. In an unprecedented arrangement, Kissinger served both as secretary of state and national security advisor.