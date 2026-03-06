Teamsters president Sean O'Brien gushes over Markwayne Mullin despite past clashes

Washington DC - The International Brotherhood of Teamsters' General President Sean O'Brien praised Senator Markwayne Mullin after he was announced as Donald Trump's new pick to lead the Department of Homeland Security.

Senator Markwayne Mullin speaks to reporters outside of the US Capitol Building on March 5, 2026. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"If anyone is willing to stand their butt up to protect America, it’s Markwayne Mullin," O'Brien told The Hill after Trump announced he had nominated Mullin to replace Kristi Noem as Homeland Security secretary.

The comment was a reference to a dust-up he and Mullin had during a Senate labor committee hearing back in 2023, in which the Oklahoma Republican challenged the union leader to a fistfight.

In the tense exchange, Mullin said to O'Brien, "You want to run your mouth? We can be two consenting adults. We can finish it here."

"Okay, that's fine, perfect. I'd love to do it right now," O'Brien responded.

"Then stand your butt up then," Mullin, a former MMA fighter, answered, to which O'Brien replied, "You stand your butt up."

The senator then got to his feet and appeared ready to advance toward the Teamsters president before Senator Bernie Sanders intervened.