Texas Rep. Tony Gonzales' re-election bid is over amid pressure from GOP leadership over affair

Washington DC - Texas Congressman Tony Gonzales has dropped his bid for re-election after Republican leadership urged him to bow out amid a damning affair scandal.

Texas Representative Tony Gonzales recently abandoned his bid for reelection as he faces calls to resign over a scandal involving an affair with a staffer. © ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

In a statement shared on X late Thursday night, Gonzales explained that after "deep reflection and with the support of my loving family," he has decided not to seek reelection as he serves out the rest of his term.

The announcement comes as Gonzales in recent months has faced rumors that he had an affair with his former staffer Regina Ann Santos-Aviles, who set herself on fire outside her home last September in an incident deemed a suicide.

While he originally denied the rumors, text messages between the two were published last month, which appeared to show the politician pressuring his aid to discuss sex and send him provocative photos.

The scandal has sparked countless demands from Gonzales' colleagues for him to drop his campaign, but President Donald Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson, who both endorsed him, instisted on standing by him.

Earlier on Thursday, in an interview prior to his announcement, Gonzales finally admitted to the affair, explaining he "made a mistake," and that God and his wife have forgiven him.

Shortly after, House Republican leadership urged Gonzales to abandon his race, and the House Ethics Committee announced it was launching an investigation into his conduct.