Texas Rep. Tony Gonzales' re-election bid is over amid pressure from GOP leadership over affair
Washington DC - Texas Congressman Tony Gonzales has dropped his bid for re-election after Republican leadership urged him to bow out amid a damning affair scandal.
In a statement shared on X late Thursday night, Gonzales explained that after "deep reflection and with the support of my loving family," he has decided not to seek reelection as he serves out the rest of his term.
The announcement comes as Gonzales in recent months has faced rumors that he had an affair with his former staffer Regina Ann Santos-Aviles, who set herself on fire outside her home last September in an incident deemed a suicide.
While he originally denied the rumors, text messages between the two were published last month, which appeared to show the politician pressuring his aid to discuss sex and send him provocative photos.
The scandal has sparked countless demands from Gonzales' colleagues for him to drop his campaign, but President Donald Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson, who both endorsed him, instisted on standing by him.
Earlier on Thursday, in an interview prior to his announcement, Gonzales finally admitted to the affair, explaining he "made a mistake," and that God and his wife have forgiven him.
Shortly after, House Republican leadership urged Gonzales to abandon his race, and the House Ethics Committee announced it was launching an investigation into his conduct.
The GOP struggles to maintain its majority
Gonzales dropping out of the race for Texas' 23rd District complicates things for the Republican Party, which is struggling to maintain its very slim majority in both the House and Senate. His departure has now made the race into an open-seat battleground with the party having lost their advantage of running an incumbent.
Brandon Herrera, a social media influencer who was running against Gonzales in the primary, will now take over the GOP ticket.
In an X post, Herrara praised Gonzales for making the "appropriate decision" by dropping out, and said he looks forward to becoming the voice of District 23.
If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the 24-hour National Suicide Prevention Hotline by calling or texting 988 for free and confidential support. You can also text "HOME" to 741741 anytime for the Crisis Text Line and access to live, trained crisis counselors.
Cover photo: ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP