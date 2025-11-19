Gavin Newsom asks people to "pray" for Trump in epic troll: "He is not mentally well"

Sacramento, California - California Governor Gavin Newsom continued his brutal trolling of President Donald Trump by asking people on social media to "pray" for him because "he is not mentally well."

California Governor Gavin Newsom (r.) said that people should "pray" for President Donald Trump (l.) because he "is not mentally well." © AFP/Jim Watson

"Please pray for our President," Newsom's press office wrote in a Saturday post on X, which cited an exchange Trump had with reporters on Friday. "He is not mentally well."

The clip cited by Newsom was taken from an exchange with a reporter aboard Air Force One on Friday night in which Trump gave a jumbled and uncertain answer when asked why he had an MRI test.

"I had an MRI and the doctor said that it was the best result he has ever seen as a doctor," Trump claimed when a reporter pushed him as to why the MRI was necessary. "The result was outstanding."

"I have the physical every year and the result was outstanding," Trump boasted in the clip.

"I have no idea what they analyzed, but whatever they analyze, they analyzed it well, and they said that I had as good a result as they've ever seen."

Trump was referring to an MRI he had during his second so-called yearly physical of 2025. During the exam, he'd also been tested on his cognitive abilities.

"As you probably heard, I aced it," Trump said of the cognitive test. "I got a perfect score. I got the highest score. I got a perfect score."