Bombshell report brings George Santos' time as a drag queen into the spotlight
Washington DC - New York Representative George Santos has become infamous for his pathological lying, and a new report may have finally caught him red-handed.
On Thursday, The Washington Post published an article that uncovered the truth about a handful of the lies Santos has told about himself during, and even before, his time in office.
Reporters spent months in Niterói, Brazil, a suburb of Rio de Janeiro and the native town of Santos' mother, where they questioned many people familiar with the congressman's past, which he has gone to extensive lengths to cover up.
Most notably, members of the local drag and gay scene recalled Santos' brief stint as a performer under the name Kitara Ravache around August 2007 and how he was active in the gay rights movement by attending Pride parades and handing out pamphlets.
He also allegedly had a dream of one day being crowned the next Miss Brasil Gay.
When claims about his history as Kitara were first made public, Santos vehemently denied them on social media, describing them as "categorically false."
Despite his sexual orientation, Santos regularly aligns himself with the Republican Party's stances against LGBTQ+ Americans and has no problem playing along to promote legislation that aims to oppress his own community.
George Santos has a long history of lying
Santos made a name for himself when he was elected in January, but his 15 minutes of fame were quickly sabotaged after it was discovered that he lied and fabricated most of his resume that helped him get elected.
Since then, he has been caught lying on multiple occasions about aspects of his life, finances, work and education history, and even his heritage.
His family and friends in Brazil recall Santos regularly fabricating details about himself for seemingly no reason, such as how much money his family made, and he has a history of committing fraud and theft.
Many of those interviewed were thoroughly surprised to find out that Santos had managed to make it in American politics, as he was recently indicted on 13 criminal charges and has multiple pending investigations.
"With the image that we have of the United States, I am stunned that he was able to run for office without anyone verifying anything," a cousin of Santos said. "And people say it's Brazil that's a corrupt mess."
Santos denied the new claims in the WaPo report, describing them all as untrue, adding, "My political opinion has always been consistent."
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / UPI Photo & ZUMA Wire