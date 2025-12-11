GOP Rep. Thomas Massie introduces bill to withdraw the US from the NATO alliance
Washington DC - Republican Congressman Thomas Massie recently proposed a bill that seeks to pull the US out of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).
On Wednesday, Massie introduced HR 6508, which – if passed – would potentially force President Donald Trump to "give notice of denunciation of the North Atlantic Treaty for purposes of withdrawing" from NATO entirely.
Massie dubbed the measure the NATO Act and noted it can also be alternatively referred to as the "Not A Trusted Organization Act."
In a statement, the Kentucky representative described NATO as "a Cold War relic," and recommended the money should instead be used to "defend our own country, not socialist countries."
"NATO was created to counter the Soviet Union, which collapsed over thirty years ago," the congressman explained.
"Since then, US participation has cost taxpayers trillions of dollars and continues to risk US involvement in foreign wars," he continued.
"Our Constitution did not authorize permanent foreign entanglements, something our Founding Fathers explicitly warned us against... America should not be the world's security blanket – especially when wealthy countries refuse to pay for their own defense."
Thomas Massie vs. Donald Trump
While President Trump has expressed similar concerns about other NATO members contributing nearly as much as the US, he has not signaled that he plans to do so while in office.
Massie's withdrawal push is also a stark contrast with the majority of the Republican Party, some of whom have been pushing legislation that would grow the country's role in the alliance.
Massie has regularly clashed with his party and has regularly criticized President Trump, becoming one of his biggest GOP adversaries. Most notably, Massie recently teamed up with Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna to introduce legislation to release the files on notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, which Trump and MAGA Republicans have desperately been trying to block.
Back in June, Trump launched a super PAC specifically devoted to defeating Massie's reelection campaign in the May 2026 primary.
