Ilhan Omar rips into Nancy Mace over shocking Iran post: "I hope you aren't drunk"

Washington DC - Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has been clashing with her MAGA colleague Nancy Mace on social media after the South Carolina representative shared a post about her that many have deemed Islamophobic.

Congresswomen Ilhan Omar (r.) and Nancy Mace recently got into a feud on social media after Mace shared an Islamophobic post about Omar and another Muslim colleague. © Collage: JUSTIN SULLIVAN & ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Saturday night, Mace shared an X post with an image announcing that Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, had been killed in military strikes launched on the country by President Donald Trump and Israel earlier that day.

In purely trollish fashion, Mace – has built a reputation for her arguably racist and transphobic rhetoric – wrote in the post, "My heart goes out to Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib tonight. Sending them thoughts and prayers,"

The post appeared to be an attempt to mock the first two Muslim women in Congress – neither of whom is Iranian – by suggesting they are mourning the cleric's death.

Omar shared Mace's post, replying, "I hope you aren't drunk and took your staff's advice."

"Please restrain from drinking too much as you have been warned from your staff and stay off social media when you are drunk," Omar wrote.

"I pray in his holy month you find peace and respect for your self."