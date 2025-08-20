JD Vance met with "Free DC" protests while visiting National Guard troops

Washington DC - Vice President JD Vance was met with jeers and shouts of "Free DC" while visiting troops in Washington on Wednesday, as the National Guard said forces from multiple Republican-led states had arrived in the capital.

JD Vance visited National Guard troops mobilized in Washington on Wednesday. © Alexander Drago / POOL / AFP

President Donald Trump ordered the deployment of the National Guard in Washington last week as part of what he has billed as a crackdown on crime in the city, despite statistics showing violent offenses were down.

The DC National Guard mobilized 800 troops for the mission, while Ohio, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia are sending a total of around 1,200 more.

Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller visited troops at Washington's Union Station on Wednesday.

Loud boos could be heard from outside as Vance walked into a fast-food restaurant at the train station, and people also shouted slogans, including "Free DC! Free DC!" as he greeted troops and spoke with reporters.

Vance dismissed the hecklers as "a bunch of crazy protesters," saying: "We hear these people outside screaming 'Free DC.' Let's free DC from lawlessness. Let's free Washington, DC from one of the highest murder rates in the entire world."

The vice president's visit to Union Station came as the National Guard posted photos on social media showing personnel from the Republican-led states of Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, and West Virginia arriving at the DC Armory.