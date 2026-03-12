Trump gives glowing endorsement to Texas candidate who reenacted MLK Jr. assassination

In a recent social media post, President Donald Trump (r.) endorsed controversial YouTuber Brandon Herrera for his congressional bid in Texas. © Collage: Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Jim WATSON / AFP

In a Truth Social post shared on Wednesday night, the president described Herrera as someone who is "strongly supported" by "Highly Respected MAGA Warriors in Texas," and will "work tirelessly to advance our MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN Agenda."

"Brandon Herrera has my Complete and Total Endorsement to be the next Representative from Texas’ 23rd Congressional District," Trump wrote, adding, "HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!"

According to The Daily Beast, the endorsement came only a few weeks after Trump sent Herrera a cease-and-desist letter demanding the candidate stop using his image and likeness to gain support.

But the president was forced to backtrack after MAGA Rep. Tony Gonzalez abandoned his campaign for re-election amid a shocking affair scandal, leaving Herrera to win the party's nomination for the seat.

In an X post, Herrera thanked the president and vowed to "take the fight to the Democrats in November and continue working to deliver great wins for TX23 and the rest of the nation."