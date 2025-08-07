JD Vance reacts to South Park mocking him in their most recent episode

Washington DC - Vice President JD Vance recently reacted after he was featured as a character in the most recent episode of South Park .

On Wednesday, the show aired an episode titled Got a Nut, in which Mr. Mackey, a teacher at South Park Elementary, gets recruited to be an Immigrant and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent after losing his job.

After working his way up the ranks, with help from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Mr. Mackey gets invited to President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Trump is there to greet Mr. Mackey, with a baby-sized JD Vance standing by his side, which appears to be inspired by the character Tattoo from the ABC show Fantasy Island.

The tiny Vance repeatedly asks to be of service to Trump, even offering to massage Satan – the Trump character's boyfriend – with baby oil.

The real-life Vance was surprisingly a good sport about the jokes, as he reacted in an X post sharing a screenshot of his character from the episode along with the caption, "Well, I've finally made it."

The episode comes after the show received national attention after airing the season 27 premiere last week, which heavily mocked President Trump on a number of political and personal issues.