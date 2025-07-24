South Park goes "scorched Earth" on Trump's Epstein drama – and their own new parent company

Culver City, California - The hit satirical show South Park didn't hold back as it recently kicked off its new season, brutally mocking President Donald Trump and its new parent company Paramount.

In the opening of their 27th season, the show South Park mocked President Donald Trump a day after signing a massive deal with Paramount. © Collage: IMAGO / Everett Collection & JIM WATSON / AFP

Only a day after signing a deal with Paramount reportedly worth an estimated $1.5 billion, the show opened its 27th season with the episode Sermon on the Mount.

The episode centers around parents in the town of South Park protesting against the president's law that mandates the presence of Jesus in its schools, leading the president to threaten to sue them all for billions of dollars.

It features a Trump character with the actual images of his face on a cartoon body, similar to the show's Saddam Hussein character.

The show then mocks the president on a number of other issues, including his lawsuit against Paramount, the cancellation of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, and Trump's refusal to fulfill a campaign promise to release files on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The show also makes jokes about allegations that Trump has small genitalia and features the character in a romantic relationship with Satan.

Clips of the episode have been shared around on social media, with many praising the show for taking such a risk, as other shows, media figures, and institutions have been caving to demands from the president – including its own new parent company.