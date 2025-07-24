South Park goes "scorched Earth" on Trump's Epstein drama – and their own new parent company
Culver City, California - The hit satirical show South Park didn't hold back as it recently kicked off its new season, brutally mocking President Donald Trump and its new parent company Paramount.
Only a day after signing a deal with Paramount reportedly worth an estimated $1.5 billion, the show opened its 27th season with the episode Sermon on the Mount.
The episode centers around parents in the town of South Park protesting against the president's law that mandates the presence of Jesus in its schools, leading the president to threaten to sue them all for billions of dollars.
It features a Trump character with the actual images of his face on a cartoon body, similar to the show's Saddam Hussein character.
The show then mocks the president on a number of other issues, including his lawsuit against Paramount, the cancellation of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, and Trump's refusal to fulfill a campaign promise to release files on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
The show also makes jokes about allegations that Trump has small genitalia and features the character in a romantic relationship with Satan.
Clips of the episode have been shared around on social media, with many praising the show for taking such a risk, as other shows, media figures, and institutions have been caving to demands from the president – including its own new parent company.
President Donald Trump vs. everyone that disagrees with him
Recently, Paramount has been working to merge with Skydance Media, which would require approval from President Trump's Federal Communications Commission. Many critics have speculated that the company's move to settle Trump's lawsuit against them and their cancellation of Stephen Colbert, who is an outspoken critic of the president, was an attempt to appease him.
Since taking office for his second term, Trump has taken aim at the media, journalists, public figures, law firms, educational institutions, government agencies, and countless other entities that are either critical of him or enforce policies that are at odds with ones he seeks to enforce.
While many have caved under the pressure, few – such as South Park and Colbert – have remained firm in their values.
In an X post, Dylan Byers, a senior correspondent for Puck, commended South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone for the "defiant" move and going "scorched Earth" on Paramount in light of the deal.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Everett Collection & JIM WATSON / AFP