JD Vance suspends Secret Service agent filmed revealing sensitive info on fake Tinder date

Washington DC - Vice President JD Vance placed a Secret Service agent from his detail on administrative leave for spilling sensitive security information to a Tinder date who was working for conservative media figure James O'Keefe.

Vice President JD Vance reportedly fired a member of his Secret Service detail after the man spilled security information to a Tinder date. © AFP/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

O'Keefe released a video showing the agent, identified as Tomas Escotto, meeting with a female member of O'Keefe's time for a date at a restaurant.

During the exchange, Escotto revealed Vance's future travel plans and even detailed the way in which Secret Service shifts are organized.

He also surprisingly admitted to voting for former President Joe Biden and expressed a strong distaste for the Trump administration's immigration policy, particularly the use of masked ICE agents to target immigrant communities.

"I hate that s***," he said of Trump's ICE raids. "I don't understand why they're covering their face."

In a series of text messages also published by O'Keefe, Escotto revealed details about a four-day trip Vance took to Ohio and photographs from inside Air Force Two.

When approached by the Daily Beast, Secret Service Director Matthew Quinn confirmed Escotto's suspension and added that all personnel will be required to retake anti-espionage training.