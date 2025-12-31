Lauren Boebert accuses Trump of "political retaliation" over her push to release Epstein files

Washington DC - Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has accused President Donald Trump of killing a bill she proposed over her support of the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Representative Lauren Boebert (r.) accused President Donald Trump of retaliating against her for supporting the release of the Epstein files by vetoing a bill for her state. © Collage: JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Jason Connolly / AFP

On Tuesday, the president vetoed two bills, one of which was the Finish the Arkansas Valley Conduit Act, which sought to streamline the construction of a long-delayed pipeline that would provide clean water to over 50,000 people in Southeast Colorado.

In a statement, Boebert slammed Trump for killing the "non-controversial, bipartisan" bill and abandoning his "America First" principles, suggesting the move might be payback.

"I sincerely hope this veto has nothing to do with political retaliation for calling out corruption and demanding accountability," Boebert said. "Americans deserve leadership that puts people over politics."

While Boebert has built a reputation as one of Trump's staunchest MAGA allies in Congress, she recently stoked the president's ire when she became one of four Republicans to support the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which has sought to force the release of the files on the notorious sex offender in full.

In an X post, Boebert cryptically wrote, "This isn't over."