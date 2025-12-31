Lauren Boebert accuses Trump of "political retaliation" over her push to release Epstein files
Washington DC - Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has accused President Donald Trump of killing a bill she proposed over her support of the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files.
On Tuesday, the president vetoed two bills, one of which was the Finish the Arkansas Valley Conduit Act, which sought to streamline the construction of a long-delayed pipeline that would provide clean water to over 50,000 people in Southeast Colorado.
In a statement, Boebert slammed Trump for killing the "non-controversial, bipartisan" bill and abandoning his "America First" principles, suggesting the move might be payback.
"I sincerely hope this veto has nothing to do with political retaliation for calling out corruption and demanding accountability," Boebert said. "Americans deserve leadership that puts people over politics."
While Boebert has built a reputation as one of Trump's staunchest MAGA allies in Congress, she recently stoked the president's ire when she became one of four Republicans to support the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which has sought to force the release of the files on the notorious sex offender in full.
In an X post, Boebert cryptically wrote, "This isn't over."
Donald Trump fights against Epstein files release
Trump has fought desperately against the release of the Epstein files, as he was friends with the late financier for decades, and has argued that many innocent, powerful people will be implicated.
After the Epstein Act passed, his administration began slowly releasing the files with heavy redactions, which has been panned by critics.
With only around 1% of the files released so far, the Department of Justice has promised that many more are on the way, though they have advised the public to remain skeptical, claiming some material may be designed to harm Trump.
The Epstein saga has led to Trump burning bridges with another MAGA loyalist, retiring Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who recently revealed she distanced herself from him because "he does not have any faith."
Cover photo: Collage: JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Jason Connolly / AFP