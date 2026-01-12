Lindsey Graham suggests Trump should "kill" Iran's supreme leader: "You've gotta end this"

Washington DC - MAGA Senator Lindsey Graham used a bizarre appearance on Fox News to say that President Donald Trump should simply "kill" Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

MAGA Senator Lindsey Graham (l) said that President Donald Trump (c) should simply "kill" Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei (r) © Collage: AFP/Jim Watson & AFP/Khamenei.IR

During an appearance on Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures program, Graham was asked whether he thinks that Trump should attack Iran and "extract" Khamenei to bring him back to the US.

The question, posed by interviewer Maria Bartiromo, suggested that the US might remove Iran's leader in much the same way that it attacked and abducted Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro earlier in January.

"I don't care if they extract him," Graham said in response to Bartiromo's question.

"I want him to be considered – he's the modern-day Hitler, he's a religious Nazi, he's a horrible person."

"It's time for him to go," he continued. "The people want him to go. Trump has done what Reagan did. Reagan went to the Berlin Wall and said, 'Tear this wall down.' Donald Trump picked the people over the Ayatollah."

Graham then used the opportunity to brandish his new "Make Iran Great Again" hat, which he'd shown off to Trump last week.

"The best way to make Iran great again is for the protestors to win and for the regime to come down," Graham said.