Thomas Massie breaks ranks as one of the only House Republicans to oppose Trump's war in Iran

Washington DC - Congressman Thomas Massie recently came out as one of the only House Republicans to oppose President Donald Trump 's war in Iran.

© Collage: Mandel NGAN / AFP & ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In an X post shared early Saturday morning, Massie shared the news that the president had launched attacks against the country and described them as "Acts of war unauthorized by Congress."

Massie then announced in a follow-up post that he is "opposed" to the war, as it strays far away from the "America First" ethos that Trump used to stand for.

The politician noted that when Congress returns from recess, he and Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna will work together to force a vote on the war.

"The Constitution requires a vote, and your Representative needs to be on record as opposing or supporting this war," Massie added.

Massie has long been a political enemy to Trump, as he has been unafraid to break ranks when the majority of the party stands in support of the president as they are now.

He and Khanna famously pushed forward the Epstein Transparency Act that forced the Department to release the files on sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, which Trump was trying desperately to bury.