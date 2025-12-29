Marjorie Taylor Greene reveals why she turned on Trump and MAGA: "He does not have any faith"
Washington DC - Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently spilled all the tea about why she decided to break from President Donald Trump and his MAGA movement.
In a recent interview with The New York Times, Greene revealed that her recent rapid evolution from MAGA's MVP to one of Trump and the Republican Party's biggest critics was inspired by remarks the president made regarding the death of Charlie Kirk, the right-wing political commentator who was fatally shot by an assassin in September.
Days after Kirk's death, Trump joined Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, for a memorial event.
There, he gave a speech in which he said Charlie Kirk "did not hate his opponents. He wanted the best for them."
"That's where I disagreed with Charlie," Trump said. "I hate my opponent, and I don't want the best for them."
MTG slammed the comment, calling it "absolutely the worst statement."
"It just shows where his heart is. And that's the difference, with [Erika] having a sincere Christian faith, and proves that he does not have any faith," Greene said.
She went on to say the incident forced her to reconcile the fact that her MAGA ideals sometimes conflict with her religious values.
"Our side has been trained by Donald Trump to never apologize and to never admit when you’re wrong," she explained. "You just keep pummeling your enemies, no matter what. And as a Christian, I don't believe in doing that."
Is President Donald Trump a Christian?
When she was first elected to Congress in 2021, Greene built a reputation as one of Trump's staunchest MAGA allies.
In recent weeks, however, the two have been feuding after Greene publicly criticized a number of his policies and joined a congressional effort to force the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files.
The feud led to Trump denouncing his support for Greene's reelection campaign, and Greene shockingly announced her resignation from Congress.
Greene has since been giving interviews with left-leaning news outlets and shows in an attempt to turn around her once aggressive and contentious public image.
Following the death of Kirk, MTG reportedly told a friend, "After Charlie died, I realized that I'm part of this toxic culture. I really started looking at my faith. I wanted to be more like Christ."
Her comments regarding the president's faith are notable, as Trump has maintained a reputation for being a self-described Evangelical Christian – though when he is pressed on his faith or interpretations of the Bible, he has consistently avoided going into any details.
Despite this and his long list of well-known legal troubles and accusations of criminal activity and sexual misconduct, Trump has managed to win over the Christian base significantly.
In a statement responding to Greene's interview, a White House spokesperson said President Trump "remains the undisputed leader of the greatest and fastest growing political movement in American history – the MAGA movement," while Greene has decided to opt out.
"Congresswoman Greene is quitting on her constituents in the middle of her term and abandoning the consequential fight we're in – we don't have time for her petty bitterness," they added.
Cover photo: Collage: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP