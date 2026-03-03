Nancy Mace makes bizarre claim about Bill Clinton's Epstein testimony: "He exonerated President Trump"

Chappaque, New York - MAGA Congresswoman Nancy Mace has claimed that former President Bill Clinton "exonerated" President Donald Trump during his recent testimony regarding his ties to sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Nancy Mace (r.) has claimed Bill Clinton (l.) exonerated Donald Trump in his testimony regarding his ties to Jeffrey Epstein. © Collage: Kevin Dietsch & KENT NISHIMURA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In an X post shared on Friday following the Republican-led House Oversight Committee's hearing, Mace claimed Clinton had exonerated the president by "stating he has NO information Trump did anything wrong."

"It's disgusting how Democrats have weaponized this investigation to score political points against Trump at the expense of survivors," she added.

The South Carolina representative and gubernatorial candidate has been one of the few MAGA Republicans supporting efforts to release the Epstein files, as she has always been an advocate for victims of sexual assault.

But throughout the scandal, Mace has avoided discussing Trump's own presence in the Epstein files, as he was a close friend of the financier for decades.

In a post earlier that day, Mace argued that if someone had as many allegations of connections to Epstein as Clinton had, "it is totally appropriate to ask them questions as part of House Oversight's investigation."



In response, countless users pointed out that Trump's name appears in the files over 38,000 times and is mentioned in several accusations of wrongdoing.