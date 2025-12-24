Marjorie Taylor Greene rips Trump as Epstein files rollout continues: "Only evil people would hide this"

Washington DC - Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently spoke out against President Donald Trump after the Department of Justice (DOJ) released a new batch of files on notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein .

In a recent social media post, Marjorie Taylor Greene (r) accused President Donald Trump (l) of trying to cover up the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. © Collage: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS & ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP

Hours after the DOJ released its second batch of files on Tuesday, Greene shared an X post that included screenshots from documents that appear to describe a child trafficking victim's story, which she described as "horrifying."

She went on to slam President Trump – who tried desperately to block the release of the files – for turning on her for supporting the release.

"Trump called me a traitor for fighting him to release the Epstein files and standing with women who were raped, jailed in stalls, and trafficked to men," Greene wrote.

"Only evil people would hide this and protect those who participated," she added.

When she was first elected to Congress in 2021, Greene built a reputation as one of Trump's staunchest MAGA allies, but in recent weeks, the two have been feuding after Greene publicly criticized a number of his policies and joined a congressional effort to force the release of the Epstein files.

After the effort passed, Trump reluctantly ordered the release of the files, but the DOJ was met with backlash as the documents that have since been released have been heavily redacted.