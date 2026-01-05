Marjorie Taylor Greene slams Trump for abandoning "America First" with Venezuela attack

Washington DC - Outgoing Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently shared some sharp criticism of President Donald Trump and his recent attack on Venezuela.

In a recent interview, Marjorie Taylor Greene (r.) slammed Donald Trump for going against his "America First" values with his invasion of Venezuela. © Collage: JOE RAEDLE & Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

During an interview with NBC News' Meet the Press, Greene argued that the invasion does not hold true to the "America First" ethos that Trump created, and that if it was actually about drugs, he would be targeting more serious threats.

"This is the same Washington playbook that we are so sick and tired of that doesn't serve the American people, that actually serves the big corporations, the banks, and the oil executives," MTG said.

"My understanding of America first is strictly for the American people," she added.

Her remarks come after the US military captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro over the weekend, with the intention of bringing charges against him for "narco-terrorism conspiracy," conspiracy to import cocaine, and charges related to machine guns.

Trump has also said the move was influenced by his demand for access to the country's oil.

MTG and Trump have been feuding in recent weeks after the Georgia representative – who had built a reputation as one of his most staunch loyalists in Congress – publicly criticized some of his policies and seemingly denounced his MAGA base.

Trump reacted with vitriol, labeling her a "traitor" and rescinding his support for her re-election campaign.