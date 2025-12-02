Melania Trump unveils scaled-down White House Christmas display amid ballroom construction

Washington DC - First Lady Melania Trump unveiled this year's White House Christmas decorations on Monday – in a reduced space after President Donald Trump demolished part of the historic building for a new ballroom.

Christmas decorations are seen in the Grand Foyer of the White House on December 1, 2025. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

The 55-year-old's theme for the season was Home is Where the Heart Is, despite the fact that she spends relatively little time in Washington, preferring New York and Florida.

Decorations featured a giant Lego portrait of her 79-year-old husband, a huge gingerbread White House, thousands of decorative butterflies, and more than 50 Christmas trees in the first holiday season of the president's second term.

"Home is not merely a physical space; rather, it is the warmth and comfort I carry within, regardless of my surroundings," Melania Trump said in a statement released by the White House.

But the actual physical space available at the White House for the Christmas decorations is smaller this year.

In previous years many of the most dramatic displays have traditionally been in the East Wing, where the first lady's offices were based and guests to the White House entered for seasonal events.

The East Wing has now been reduced to rubble to make way for Donald Trump's $300 million ballroom, with workers knocking down some of the final bricks on Monday, an AFP photographer saw.