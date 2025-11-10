Hegseth announces latest boat strike in Pacific as US killing spree continues unabated

Washington DC - The US military has killed six more people in strikes on boats in Pacific waters, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Monday, bringing the total death toll in the series of attacks condemned as illegal to 76.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said US military strikes on boats in the Pacific Ocean has killed at least six more people. © Collage: Screenshot/X/@SecWar

In a post on X, Hegseth said the US had carried out the strikes on Sunday in international waters in the eastern Pacific, targeting two boats "carrying narcotics" with three people on board each.

"All 6 were killed. No US forces were harmed," he said.

As in previous strikes, which began under President Donald Trump's administration in September, there was no information about the identities of those killed, or any evidence that they were smuggling drugs or posed a threat to the US.

Experts say the strikes, which have taken place in both the Pacific and Caribbean, amount to extrajudicial killings even if they target known traffickers. Some of the victims have been identified as simple fishermen or day laborers.

Hegseth said the two vessels were "operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations," but did not name the groups.

The Trump administration has said in a notice to Congress that the US is engaged in "armed conflict" with Latin American drug cartels, describing them as terrorist groups as part of its justification for the strikes.

Video accompanying the post showed a strike on one boat sitting stationary in the water, and a separate open-top vessel exploding while underway.

A short video of the moving vessel shows what appear to be several parcels loaded inside. No details can be made out on the stationary vessel, which appears in black-and-white video.

The US strikes have now destroyed at least 20 vessels so far – 19 boats and a semi-submersible.

"Under President Trump, we are protecting the homeland and killing these cartel terrorists who wish to harm our country and its people," Hegseth said.