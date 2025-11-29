RFK Jr. tries to rewrite Big Mac history with MAHA Thanksgiving post

Washington DC - Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently shared a Thanksgiving social media post that has sent the internet into a frenzy.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (r.) recently shared a social media post featuring an image of himself and other politicians enjoying a doctored Thanksgiving feast. © Collage: Screenshot / X / @SecKennedy & Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Thursday, RFK Jr. shared an X post showing a photo featuring himself with billionaire Elon Musk, his boss President Donald Trump, the president's eldest son Don Jr., and House Speaker Mike Johnson enjoying what appears to be a lavish Thanksgiving feast aboard Air Force One.

But X users were quick to point out that the pic was a doctored photo of one taken last November after Trump won reelection, which featured the same group consuming a feast of McDonald's.

The original photo went viral as Kennedy, who has made combating overprocessed food a part of his Make America Great Agenda, was seen preparing to devour a Big Mac.

Last week, President Trump attended the McDonald's Impact Summit in Washington, DC, during which he bragged about how he "even got Bobby Kennedy to eat a Big Mac."

The doctored pic also comes as artificial intelligence has recently made huge strides, leading internet users to struggle with deciphering real photos and videos from doctored ones. Trump and other members of his administration have made a habit of sharing such content to promote the most controversial aspects of his agenda.