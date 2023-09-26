Hillary Clinton taunts Putin on NATO growth: "Too bad, Vladimir"

Washington DC - Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Tuesday taunted her old nemesis, Russian President Vladimir Putin , over the expansion of NATO since his invasion of Ukraine .

Hillary Clinton took a dig at Vladimir Putin on Tuesday at the unveiling of her official portrait at the State Department. © Collage: Mikhail METZEL / POOL / AFP & ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"Too bad, Vladimir. You brought it on yourself," Clinton said in an aside as she returned to the State Department for the unveiling of her official portrait.

"It was such a point of contention. And we always said people are not forced to join NATO; people choose and want to join NATO," she said.

Finland and Sweden sought to join NATO after Russia's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, which had unsuccessfully sought to join the Western alliance whose members pledged to defend one another if attacked.

Putin has cited Ukraine's flirtation with NATO as a reason for the invasion, which has been met with strong Western support for Kyiv, including billions of dollars in weapons.