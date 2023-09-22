Biden gives update on US Abrams tanks' arrival in Ukraine

Washington DC - The first US M1 Abrams tanks will arrive in Ukraine "next week," President Joe Biden said Thursday, as Kyiv's forces battle Russian troops in a slow-moving counteroffensive.

President Joe Biden has said US Abrams tanks will arrive in Ukraine next week during a visit to Washington by Volodymyr Zelensky. © JIM WATSON / AFP

"Next week, the first US Abrams tanks will be delivered in Ukraine," Biden said at the White House, alongside his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, who is on his second visit to the United States since Russia invaded his country in February 2022.



Biden also said he had "approved the next tranche of security assistance for Ukraine," which the Pentagon later valued at $325 million.

It includes air defense missiles, ammunition for HIMARS precision rocket launchers, anti-tank weapons, and artillery rounds.

But the package does not feature the long-range ATACMS missiles that Kyiv has repeatedly requested.

It does include 155mm rounds that contain cluster munitions, which Washington first agreed to provide to Ukraine in July despite concerns over the long-term risk posed to civilians by bomblets that fail to explode.

The United States said it has received assurances from Kyiv that it would minimize the risk the weapons pose to civilians, including by not using the munitions in populated areas.