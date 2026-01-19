Kremlin reveals surprise invite for Putin to join Trump's so-called "Board of Peace"

Moscow, Russia - Russian leader Vladimir Putin has been invited to join US President Donald Trump's so-called "Board of Peace" for Gaza , the Kremlin said Monday.

US President Donald Trump (l.) has invited his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to be part of the so-called "Board of Peace" for Gaza. © Collage: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP & REUTERS

"President Putin also received an invitation to join this Board of Peace," spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalists, including AFP.

Russia was seeking to "clarify all the nuances" of the offer, he said, without revealing whether Putin was inclined to join.

The White House has reached out to various figures around the world to sit on a "Board of Peace," chaired by Trump himself, which is supposed to oversee the recovery and reconstruction of Gaza after more than two years of cataclysmic destruction inflicted by Israel.

Putin has previously praised Trump's efforts to resolve conflicts, despite the full US involvement in what legal experts, human rights organizations, and scholars have declared to be a full-blown genocide.

"He's really doing a lot to resolve these complex crises, which have lasted for years, even decades," the Russian president said last October.

Referring to the situation in the Middle East, Putin said: "If we succeed in achieving everything Donald has strived for... it will be a historic event."

Trump's "Board of Peace" initiative, as well as his foreign policy more broadly, has been strongly criticized as blatant imperialism.