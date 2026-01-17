Trump reveals founding members of Gaza "board of peace"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Friday gave a key role in post-war Gaza to former British prime minister Tony Blair and appointed a US officer to lead a nascent security force.

President Donald Trump has unveiled the first members of his "Board of Peace," with more names expected to come. © CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

Trump named members of a board to help supervise Gaza that was dominated by Americans, as he promotes a controversial vision of economic development in a territory that lies in rubble after two-plus years of relentless Israeli bombardment.

The step came after a Palestinian committee of technocrats meant to govern Gaza held its first meeting in Cairo, which was attended by Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, who plays a key role on the Middle East.

Trump has already declared himself the chair of a "Board of Peace" and on Friday announced its full membership that will include Blair as well as senior Americans – Kushner, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Steve Witkoff, Trump's business partner turned globe-trotting negotiator.

Blair is a controversial figure in the Middle East because of his role in the 2003 invasion of Iraq. Trump himself said last year that he wanted to make sure Blair was an "acceptable choice to everybody."

Blair spent years focused on the Israeli-Palestinian issue as representative of the "Middle East Quartet" – the United Nations, European Union, US, and Russia – after leaving Downing Street in 2007.

The White House said the Board of Peace will take on issues such as "governance capacity-building, regional relations, reconstruction, investment attraction, large-scale funding, and capital mobilization."

Trump, a real-estate developer, has previously mused about turning devastated Gaza into a Riviera-style area of resorts, although he has backed away from calls to forcibly displace the population.

The other members of the board are World Bank President Ajay Banga, an Indian-born American businessman; billionaire US financier Marc Rowan; and Robert Gabriel, a loyal Trump aide who serves on the National Security Council.