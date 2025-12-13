Zohran Mamdani announces over 100 members of Elected Advisory Committee

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani has revealed the names of more than 100 current and former lawmakers who have joined his Elected Advisory Committee.

By Kaitlyn Kennedy

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani has announced his Elected Advisory Committee comprised of more than 100 current and former lawmakers. © REUTERS Members of Mamdani's Elected Advisory Committee include: US Representatives Nydia Velázquez, Hakeem Jeffries, Yvette Clarke, Jerry Nadler, Adriano Espaillat, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

New York Governor Kathy Hochul



New York Attorney General Letitia James



State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli

State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins

State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander

Dozens of other state and local lawmakers

"Delivering an affordable New York City will require partnership with leaders at all levels of government, including those who were part of the historic victory we won in November," Mamdani said in a statement. Politicians Kristi Noem facing impeachment charges in House for "lawless behavior" "The Elected Advisory Committee will allow us to build an administration that reflects our city, centers the needs of working people, and is prepared to enact the affordability agenda."

Zohran Mamdani and Hakeem Jeffries' controversial alliance

The committee consists of elected officials who endorsed Mamdani during the 2025 mayoral race. Some were enthusiastic supporters of the 34-year-old candidate. Others – like House Minority Leader Jeffries – waited until his victory appeared all but inevitable before giving their endorsement. Mamdani has since received criticism for saying he would like to see Jeffries become Speaker of the House after the 2026 midterms. The Democratic representative has been a steadfast supporter of Israel amid the US-backed atrocities in Palestine. He has also been accused of failing to take effective, progressive measures to challenge Republicans' far-right agenda in Congress.