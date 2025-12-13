Zohran Mamdani announces over 100 members of Elected Advisory Committee
New York, New York - Zohran Mamdani has revealed the names of more than 100 current and former lawmakers who will advise him as he prepares to take over as the next mayor of New York City.
Members of Mamdani's Elected Advisory Committee include:
- US Representatives Nydia Velázquez, Hakeem Jeffries, Yvette Clarke, Jerry Nadler, Adriano Espaillat, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
- New York Governor Kathy Hochul
- New York Attorney General Letitia James
State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli
State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins
- State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie
- New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams
New York City Comptroller Brad Lander
- Dozens of other state and local lawmakers
"Delivering an affordable New York City will require partnership with leaders at all levels of government, including those who were part of the historic victory we won in November," Mamdani said in a statement.
"The Elected Advisory Committee will allow us to build an administration that reflects our city, centers the needs of working people, and is prepared to enact the affordability agenda."
Zohran Mamdani and Hakeem Jeffries' controversial alliance
The committee consists of elected officials who endorsed Mamdani during the 2025 mayoral race.
Some were enthusiastic supporters of the 34-year-old candidate. Others – like House Minority Leader Jeffries – waited until his victory appeared all but inevitable before giving their endorsement.
Mamdani has since received criticism for saying he would like to see Jeffries become Speaker of the House after the 2026 midterms. The Democratic representative has been a steadfast supporter of Israel amid the US-backed atrocities in Palestine. He has also been accused of failing to take effective, progressive measures to challenge Republicans' far-right agenda in Congress.
The mayor-elect is set to take office on January 1, 2026. He and his wife, Rama Duwaji, will move into Gracie Mansion, the official mayoral residence, after his inauguration.
Cover photo: REUTERS