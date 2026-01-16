231 migrants flown back to Venezuela in first post-Maduro deportation flight

Venezuela - The first US deportation flight to Venezuela since the ousting of Nicolas Maduro landed Friday in Caracas, AFP reporters said.

Bolivarian National Police officers stand guard while an Eastern Airlines plane carrying Venezuelan migrants deported from the US lands at Simon Bolivar International Airport in Maiquetia, Venezuela, on Friday. © Federico PARRA / AFP

The flight from Phoenix, Arizona, which was carrying 231 Venezuelans, landed at Maiquetia International Airport, two weeks after Maduro's capture by US forces.

US President Donald Trump ordered Maduro's overthrow in a stunning special forces operation prefaced by military strikes on Caracas and surrounding areas.

Venezuelan authorities say at least 100 people were killed in the January 3 attacks, around half of them security force members.

The operation marked the culmination of a months-long pressure campaign by Trump on his Venezuelan arch-foe Maduro.

For months after the standoff began, Venezuela continued to take back undocumented migrants from the US until Washington suspended them in mid-December on the eve of the attacks.