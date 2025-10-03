Apple caves to Trump administration pressure over ICE tracking apps

Cupertino, California - Apple has removed several apps used to track the movements of ICE agents from its app store, reportedly following pressure from President Donald Trump 's administration.

Apple reportedly caved to the Trump administration's demands that it remove apps tracking the movements of ICE agents from its store. © JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The apps had become increasingly popular in recent months as Trumps' mass deportation drive gained steam in cities around the country.

But officials had criticized the apps as endangering officers, particularly following last month's shooting at an ICE facility in Texas, which killed two detained immigrants.

Protests have erupted at ICE facilities and during ICE operations around the country, with communities terrorized by masked agents violently abducting people in broad daylight.

ICE tracking apps including the popular ICEBlock were inaccessible to AFP reporters on the Apple App Store late Thursday.

Fox Business first reported on the apps' removal, with Attorney General Pam Bondi telling the news outlet that the Justice Department had "reached out to Apple today demanding they remove the ICEBlock app from their App Store – and Apple did so."

Apple did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.

In a statement to NBC News, the company said: "Based on information we've received from law enforcement about the safety risks associated with ICEBlock, we have removed it and similar apps from the App Store."