Iran responds to Biden's accusations after killing of US troops in Jordan

Tehran, Iran - Iran denied US and British accusations that it supported militant groups behind a drone strike in Jordan that killed three US military personnel, Tehran's official IRNA news agency reported on Monday.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani rejected US accusations that it was behind an attack that killed three US troops in Jordan. © IMAGO / Xinhua

"These claims are made with specific political goals to reverse the realities of the region," IRNA quoted foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani as saying.



The Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility for the attack. The group is part of an Iran-linked collective of non-state actors called the Axis of Resistance.

US President Joe Biden said on Sunday that "radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq" were behind the strike on the frontier base in Jordan's northeast.



British Foreign Secretary David Cameron reiterated a call for Iran "to de-escalate in the region."

Kanaani said such statements threatened "regional and international peace and stability."

US Central Command said 34 personnel were also wounded, eight of whom required evacuation.

US troops operate at the base near Jordan's border with Iraq and Syria as part of an international coalition against the Islamic State jihadist group.

The strike marked the first US military losses since the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel that triggered a relentless war on Gaza.