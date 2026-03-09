Human Rights watch calls for war crime probe into US-Israeli massacre at Iranian school

Minab, Iran - Human Rights Watch has called for the US and Israel's deadly attack on an Iranian elementary school late last month to be investigated as a war crime.

Rescue forces and community members work after a strike on a school in Minab, Iran, on February 28, 2026. © Abbas Zakeri/Mehr News/West Asia News Agency via REUTERS

On February 28, at least 175 people – many of them children – were killed when missiles fell on the Shajareh Tayyebeh Primary School in the town of Minab in southern Iran. The massacre came alongside wider US and Israeli strikes across the country.

President Donald Trump has sought to blame Iran for the strike on the school, without providing evidence.

Analyses by CNN and The New York Times found the US was most likely responsible for the attack. Two US officials told Reuters on condition of anonymity that military investigators believed the same.

HRW has since reviewed videos and photos on social media, satellite images, statements by the Iranian Red Crescent Society and US, Israeli, and Iranian government officials, as well as independent media reports on the attack.

The organization found "the attack was carried out by highly accurate, guided munitions, rather than errant weapons whose guidance or propulsion systems failed or were otherwise disrupted and randomly struck the area."

"A prompt and thorough investigation is needed into this attack, including if those responsible should have known that a school was there and that it would be full of children and their teachers before midday," said Sophia Jones, an open source researcher with HRW's Digital Investigations Lab.

"Those responsible for an unlawful attack should be held to account, including prosecutions of anyone responsible for war crimes."