Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancy

Washington DC - White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced Friday she is expecting her second child, becoming the first person in the high-profile role to be pregnant.

"The greatest Christmas gift we could ever ask for – a baby girl coming in May," Leavitt posted on Instagram.

The post included a picture of Leavitt in a white dress next to a Christmas tree, her baby bump clearly visible.

Other photos showed an ultrasound picture next to an infant's shirt reading "baby sis" and her son holding a teddy bear wearing a t-shirt that says "I'm the big brother."

"My husband and I are thrilled to grow our family and can’t wait to watch our son become a big brother. My heart is overflowing with gratitude to God for the blessing of motherhood, which I truly believe is the closest thing to Heaven on Earth," Leavitt wrote.

She thanked President Donald Trump for his support and for "fostering a pro-family environment in the White House."

Leavitt (28), who is married to real estate developer Nicholas Riccio, became the youngest ever White House press secretary when appointed in January at the start of Trump's second term.