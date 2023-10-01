Biden announces more offshore drilling, environmentalists enraged

Washington, DC - On Friday President Joe Biden 's administration announced that it would auction three new oil and gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico, triggering a furious reaction from environmental groups who said the move would accelerate climate change .

On Friday President Joe Biden's administration announced that it would auction three new oil and gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. © Unsplash/Maria Lupan

Biden, who faces re-election next year, has repeatedly broken the promise he made as a candidate to end new drilling on federal land and water. The issue could be a drag on his ability to energize Democratic voters, especially youth, in 2024.



Biden did order a pause on new drilling soon after taking office, but analysts say he has been restricted in what he can accomplish because of hostile court decisions and the delicate balance of power in Congress.

Friday's move was also denounced by advocates of the fossil fuel industry because it represented a significant reduction in the number of lease sales planned under former Republican president Donald Trump of 47 off all US coastal areas in the 2024-2029 period.

It "includes a maximum of three potential oil and gas lease sales – the fewest oil and gas lease sales in history – in the Gulf of Mexico Program Area scheduled in 2025, 2027 and 2029," said a statement from the Interior Department.

The statement added that the government is constrained by the terms of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) – Biden's signature climate investment law passed last year – which makes the development of new offshore wind farms contingent on also offering at least 60 million acres of oil and gas leases in the previous year. This rider was added by Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, an ardent backer of fossil fuels, as a condition of his crucial support in getting the bill passed.

"The Biden-Harris administration is committed to building a clean energy future that ensures America's energy independence," said Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland.

"The proposed final program, which represents the smallest number of oil and gas lease sales in history, sets a course for the department to support the growing offshore wind industry and protect against the potential for environmental damage and adverse impacts to coastal communities."