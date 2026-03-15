Husky rescued after being subjected to horrific abuse that shocked animal rights advocates

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - The devastating case of Justice the husky left even experienced workers at the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals shocked.

Justice the husky was tied to a pole and then later brutally beaten by her former owner, who gave her up as a supposed stray. © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/ Pennsylvania SPCA

It all started when the Pennsylvania SPCA received a photo of a beautiful female husky who was tied tightly to a pole with a rope and left out in the bitter cold.

Employees immediately rushed to free her – but she had already disappeared, leaving them with a feeling that something was very wrong.

Shortly afterward, the organization received a video showing someone brutally beating that same dog.

An arrest warrant was immediately issued in order to apprehend the perpetrator.

While the application was still being processed, the husky's violent owner decided to get rid of her for good and handed her over to a nearby animal shelter under the false pretense that she was just a stray.

Fortunately, the facility was already in contact with the SPCA and knew about the shocking case.

"They contacted us immediately, and we transferred Justice directly into our care," the SPCA said in a Facebook post.