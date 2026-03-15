Husky rescued after being subjected to horrific abuse that shocked animal rights advocates

he devastating case of Justice the husky left even experienced workers at the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals shocked.

By Anne-Sophie Mielke, Steffi Feldman

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - The devastating case of Justice the husky left even experienced workers at the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals shocked.

Justice the husky was tied to a pole and then later brutally beaten by her former owner, who gave her up as a supposed stray.
Justice the husky was tied to a pole and then later brutally beaten by her former owner, who gave her up as a supposed stray.  © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/ Pennsylvania SPCA

It all started when the Pennsylvania SPCA received a photo of a beautiful female husky who was tied tightly to a pole with a rope and left out in the bitter cold.

Employees immediately rushed to free her – but she had already disappeared, leaving them with a feeling that something was very wrong.

Shortly afterward, the organization received a video showing someone brutally beating that same dog.

Dog abandoned by family after years has shelter workers heartbroken: "This boy did nothing wrong"
Dogs Dog abandoned by family after years has shelter workers heartbroken: "This boy did nothing wrong"

An arrest warrant was immediately issued in order to apprehend the perpetrator.

While the application was still being processed, the husky's violent owner decided to get rid of her for good and handed her over to a nearby animal shelter under the false pretense that she was just a stray.

Fortunately, the facility was already in contact with the SPCA and knew about the shocking case.

"They contacted us immediately, and we transferred Justice directly into our care," the SPCA said in a Facebook post.

Husky dog suffers skull fracture after brutal abuse

Justice's skull had been fractured as a result of blunt force trauma/
Justice's skull had been fractured as a result of blunt force trauma/  © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/ Pennsylvania SPCA

A veterinarian check-up revealed the true extent of what Justice suffered: "Justice had a skull fracture. Someone seriously hurt her. Deliberately.

The skull fracture and head wound were the result of blunt force trauma.

Users flocked to donate funds to the SPCA as a result of this shocking story, raising over $1,100 for the organization – and for Justice.

Animal shelter volunteer discovers box with absurd number of abandoned cats!
Cats Animal shelter volunteer discovers box with absurd number of abandoned cats!

"Justice's past was defined by someone else," the SPCA said. "Her future belongs to her.

Though her recovery may take some time, Justice will hopefully find a home where she will finally be showered with the love she has always deserved.

Cover photo: Screenshot/Facebook/Pennsylvania SPCA

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