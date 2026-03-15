Husky rescued after being subjected to horrific abuse that shocked animal rights advocates
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - The devastating case of Justice the husky left even experienced workers at the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals shocked.
It all started when the Pennsylvania SPCA received a photo of a beautiful female husky who was tied tightly to a pole with a rope and left out in the bitter cold.
Employees immediately rushed to free her – but she had already disappeared, leaving them with a feeling that something was very wrong.
Shortly afterward, the organization received a video showing someone brutally beating that same dog.
An arrest warrant was immediately issued in order to apprehend the perpetrator.
While the application was still being processed, the husky's violent owner decided to get rid of her for good and handed her over to a nearby animal shelter under the false pretense that she was just a stray.
Fortunately, the facility was already in contact with the SPCA and knew about the shocking case.
"They contacted us immediately, and we transferred Justice directly into our care," the SPCA said in a Facebook post.
Husky dog suffers skull fracture after brutal abuse
A veterinarian check-up revealed the true extent of what Justice suffered: "Justice had a skull fracture. Someone seriously hurt her. Deliberately.
The skull fracture and head wound were the result of blunt force trauma.
Users flocked to donate funds to the SPCA as a result of this shocking story, raising over $1,100 for the organization – and for Justice.
"Justice's past was defined by someone else," the SPCA said. "Her future belongs to her.
Though her recovery may take some time, Justice will hopefully find a home where she will finally be showered with the love she has always deserved.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Facebook/Pennsylvania SPCA