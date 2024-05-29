Climate change caused dozens of extra days of extreme heat in last year

The world experienced an average of 26 more days of extreme heat over the last 12 months that would probably not have occurred without climate change, a report said on Tuesday.

Heat is the leading cause of climate-related death, and the report further points to the role of global warming in increasing the frequency and intensity of extreme weather around the world.

For this study, scientists used the years 1991 to 2020 to determine what temperatures counted as within the top 10% for each country over that period.

Next, they looked at the 12 months to May 15, 2024, to establish how many days over that period experienced temperatures within – or beyond – the previous range.

Then, using peer-reviewed methods, they examined the influence of climate change on each of these excessively hot days.

They concluded that "human-caused climate change added – on average, across all places in the world – 26 more days of extreme heat than there would have been without it."

The report was published by the Red Cross Red Crescent Climate Centre, the World Weather Attribution scientific network, and the nonprofit research organization Climate Central.