Viral Video of the Day for March 8, 2026: Woman convinces bar patrons to take "preschool" nap in funny TikTok

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman named Miley has taken TikTok by storm after filming her sister's unconventional approach to hosting after a night out at the bar.

In the clip, Miley's sister can be seen in her basement with two men and another girl, all tucked in on the floor with blankets and pillows as lullaby music plays softly in the background.

She shushes anyone who dares make a sound while tucking them in, preschool-style.

"I'm really good at convincing people to do strange things," Miley's sister admitted in the video.

Viewers couldn't get enough of the wholesome chaos, with one user commenting, "they are right where they wanna be," while another wrote, "so her program STRICT."

Check it out:

This woman convinced random guys from the bar to take a preschool nap on her basement floor – complete with lullabies and a tuck-in.
This woman convinced random guys from the bar to take a preschool nap on her basement floor – complete with lullabies and a tuck-in.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@shhuperdupersecret
