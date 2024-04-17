Dubai's highways hit by devastating floods as record rainfall causes chaos

Dubai, UAE - Dubai's giant highways were clogged by flooding and airport passengers were urged to stay away on Wednesday as the glitzy financial center reeled from record rains.

Dubai's highways were severely flooded after the United Arab Emirates experienced record levels of rainfall on Tuesday. © GIUSEPPE CACACE / AFP

Huge tailbacks snaked along six-lane expressways after up to 10 inches of rain – about two years' worth – fell on the desert United Arab Emirates on Tuesday.



At least one person was killed after a 70-year-old man was swept away in his car in Ras Al-Khaimah, one of the country's seven emirates, police said.

Passengers were warned not to come to Dubai airport, the world's busiest by international traffic, "unless absolutely necessary", an official said.

"Flights continue to be delayed and diverted... We are working hard to recover operations as quickly as possible in very challenging conditions," a Dubai Airports spokesperson said.

Dubai's flagship Emirates airline cancelled all check-ins on Wednesday as staff and passengers struggled to arrive and leave, with access roads flooded and some metro services suspended.

At the airport, long taxi queues formed and delayed passengers milled around. Scores of flights were also delayed, cancelled and diverted during Tuesday's torrential rain.