Northeast sees more power outages and school closures after massive snowstorm

New York, New York - The northeast US was grappling Tuesday with the fallout of a huge winter storm , with many schools closed and some 300,000 homes and businesses lacking power.

More than two feet of snow blanketed much of the region from Sunday into Monday, with coastal areas of Rhode Island and Massachusetts particularly hard hit.

In these areas, non-essential driving was still restricted.

Around 2,000 flights were canceled and nearly 1,000 delayed nationwide on Tuesday, mainly at Boston and New York airports, according to the travel monitor FlightAware.

More than 9,000 flights had already been canceled on Sunday and Monday.

For the first time in 153 years, The Boston Globe did not deliver its daily edition on Tuesday because blizzard conditions "made it impossible to print and deliver a paper."

Around lunchtime, more than 240,000 homes and businesses were without power in Massachusetts, 28,000 in New Jersey, and 20,000 in Delaware, according to tracking website PowerOutage.com.

The number had totaled 650,000 at the height of the storm, which was also marked by wind gusts exceeding 62 mph.