Viral Video of the Day for March 1, 2026: Dad surprises daughter with donut in adorable TikTok

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a sweet father-daughter moment is melting hearts across TikTok.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, a dad tells his young daughter he has a surprise for her and asks her to close her eyes.

When she opens them, he holds up a colorful Fruity Pebbles donut that sends her into pure joy!

She even shares a few bites with her dad before planting a kiss on his cheek.

"Yeah I'd give her whatever she wants for the rest of forever," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

This dad had a yummy surprise for his young daughter – and she couldn't be happier!
This dad had a yummy surprise for his young daughter – and she couldn't be happier!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@halesmoore
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@halesmoore

