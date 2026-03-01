Viral Video of the Day for March 1, 2026: Dad surprises daughter with donut in adorable TikTok

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a sweet father-daughter moment is melting hearts across TikTok.

In the clip, a dad tells his young daughter he has a surprise for her and asks her to close her eyes.

When she opens them, he holds up a colorful Fruity Pebbles donut that sends her into pure joy!

She even shares a few bites with her dad before planting a kiss on his cheek.

"Yeah I'd give her whatever she wants for the rest of forever," one viewer commented.

Check it out: