Viral Video of the Day for March 1, 2026: Dad surprises daughter with donut in adorable TikTok
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a sweet father-daughter moment is melting hearts across TikTok.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, a dad tells his young daughter he has a surprise for her and asks her to close her eyes.
When she opens them, he holds up a colorful Fruity Pebbles donut that sends her into pure joy!
She even shares a few bites with her dad before planting a kiss on his cheek.
"Yeah I'd give her whatever she wants for the rest of forever," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@halesmoore