Hawaii's Kilauea volcano puts on spectacular lava display

Kilauea, Hawaii - Hawaii's Kilauea was spraying a spectacular fountain of lava on Monday, keeping up its reputation as one of the world's most active volcanoes .

Hawaii's Kilauea has been regularly erupting for more than a year now. © - / UNITED STATES GEOLOGICAL SURVEY / AFP

For over a year now, Kilauea has been regularly throwing out thousands of tons of molten rock and gases since it burst to life in December 2024.

Volcanologists with the US Geological Survey said the incandescent lava was being hurled more than 1,500 feet into the air, with plumes of smoke and gases rising as high as 20,000 feet.

Eruptions such as this one tend to last around one day, the USGS said, but can still vent up to 100,000 tons of sulfur dioxide.

This gas reacts in the atmosphere to create a visible haze known as vog – volcanic smog – which can cause respiratory and other problems.

Tiny slivers of volcanic glass, known as "Pele's hair," are also being thrown into the air.

Named after Pele, the Hawaiian goddess of volcanoes, the strands can be very sharp and can cause irritation to the skin and eyes.

The eruption poses no immediate danger to any human settlement, with the caldera having been closed to the public for almost two decades.

Kilauea has been very active since 1983 and erupts relatively regularly.