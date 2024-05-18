Houston storm death toll rises as power grid damage causes concern ahead of scorching heatwave

Houston, Texas - The death toll from severe weather that lashed Houston has risen to seven, Texas authorities said Friday.

Houston on Thursday was hit by heavy storms, which caused serious damage and killed at least seven people. © Cécile Clocheret / AFP

The three additional deaths came after Houston was hit Thursday by heavy rain and winds up to 100 miles per hour, leaving downtown streets covered in glass from blown-out windows.



Downed trees and power lines littered residential areas and the National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in the suburb of Cypress.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the new victims included an 85-year-old woman who died after her mobile home was struck by lightning and caught fire.

A 60-year-old man was found unresponsive and pronounced dead after going to his truck to try and power his oxygen tank, after electricity was cut across wide swaths of the storm-hit area.

And a 57-year-old man collapsed and died after trying to move a downed power pole.

Houston Mayor John Whitmire said Thursday after the storm that four people died, though specifics were not immediately available.

Schools in Houston were closed on Friday and non-essential workers urged to stay home.