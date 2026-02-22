East Coast braces for another massive snowstorm as blizzard warnings issued

New York, New York - A fast-developing storm is threatening to pummel the East Coast with a foot or more of snow beginning Sunday, bringing Mother Nature's wrath to a region that only just dug out from a previous winter wallop.

Snow covers sidewalks as the New York skyline is seen in the background from Weehawken, New Jersey, on February 1, 2026. © KENA BETANCUR / AFP

Meteorologists issued blizzard warnings for New York and parts of at least six states, warning Saturday that heavy snow and gale-force winds are forecast to slam all major cities along the densely populated Interstate 95 northeast corridor, including Philadelphia, Boston, and even Washington further south.

"Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 2 feet" in Boston and eastern Massachusetts, with winds gusting to 60 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said Saturday in a report from its Boston office.

The NWS headquarters said snowfall rates of more than one inch an hour will occur at times along parts of the East Coast, with huge snow totals "resulting in near-impossible travel conditions."

The heavy, wet snow may result in numerous power outages, it warned.

Flooding is also forecast along the coastlines of northeastern and mid-Atlantic states such as Delaware and New Jersey, where communities are expected to be hit with extreme conditions during the worst of the storm, late Sunday into Monday morning.

More than 50 million Americans are in the path of the current Nor'easter, a powerful cyclone that forms along North America's eastern coastline.